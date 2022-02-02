Bowie, Nocona boy powerlifters compete at Ponder

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s powerlifting teams competed at Ponder along with lifters from six other schools.

As a team the Jackrabbits came just three points short of first place Alvord while the Indians finished in sixth place.

Bowie had nine of its lifters finish among the top five in their weight classes, scoring points that contributed to the team total.

The Jackrabbits had five of its lifters win their overall weight classes which were more than any other team.

Coleton Price not only won the 308 pound weight class, but his 1,580 total pounds were more than any other lifter at the meet. It was just 30 pounds more than teammate Bryan Arellano, who won the 275 pound weight class.

Both were the only lifters who squatted 700 or more pounds while no one else at the meet squatted more than 540 pounds. Arellano’s 400 pound bench press and Price’s 540 pound deadlift were both meet highs as well.

Bowie’s other weight class champions included Jakson Hofbauer winning the 242 pound weight class with 1,305 total pounds, Johnny Arenas winning the 198 pound weight class with 1,055 total pounds and Colton Covington winning the 123 pound weight class while lifting 805 total pounds.

Those who finished in the top included Trevor Hopson finishing second in the 165 pound weight class; Gabe Arencibia finishing third in the 275 pound weight class; Jacobi McGregor finishing third in the 308 pound weight class; Jaxson Johnston finishing fourth in the 165 pound weight class and James Allison finishing fourth in the 123 pound weight class.

For Nocona, five of its lifters were able to finish among the top five in their weight classes and score team points.

Miguel Oliveras did the best for the Indians, finishing second in the 132 pound weight class with a total of 875 total pounds.

Nicky Diaz finished third in the 114 pound weight class with a total of 605 pounds.

Other Nocona lifters who finished in the top five included Dorian Ellis finishing fourth in the 132 pound weight class, Alessandro Rico finishing fourth in the 220 pound weight class and Landon Wilson finishing fifth in the 181 pound weight class.

The next varsity boys meet is scheduled for Feb. 10 at Paradise.

To results and weight totals for all Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.