Boys Roundup

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Panthers beat Gold-Burg on the road Friday night.

The Panthers won 69-46 in a game where the Bears hung with them for three quarters.

Saint Jo was trying to keep its third place in the district standings secure with a win against a Gold-Burg team that was just getting all the way healthy after a tough January.

The Panthers were set to try and break through the Bears’ tight 2-3 zone that dared them to shoot, but knew they had to find ways to the rim. One way was forcing turnovers on defense as Saint Jo mostly settled on playing a full court press to try and overwhelm Gold-Burg’s ball handlers.

The Bears held up well most of the time, but turnovers happened that led to transition opportunities for Saint Jo.

The Bears were making shots in the half court setting to keep within shouting distance as the Panthers led 35-25 at halftime and 45-36 heading into the fourth.

Saint Jo’s defense turned it up a notch to close the game as the team scored 24 points in the final period. Gold-Burg could not keep up as the Panthers won 69-46.

Kile Thurman led all scorers with 29 points for Saint Jo. Hen and Brice Durham also handed out six assists each to lead the team while Logan Brawner grabbed 11 rebounds.

For Gold-Burg, Kani Grace led the team with 10 points while Kolton Whitaker was right behind him scoring nine points. The team made seven 3-pointers and Coach Jessie Vaughn thought it was the best game his team has played all season from his view.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost a tough game against undefeated district team City View on the road Friday night.

The Mustangs won 93-49 in a game where the Indians definitely wanted to play better.

City View has made a habit of blowing everyone out during district play, but Nocona definitely wanted to compete better than it did.

The Mustangs scored 20 or more points in each quarter of the game which is something the Indians would be hard pressed to match even in their best offensive games of the season.

Brady McCasland and Ty Presley led the team with 10 points each.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough game at Slidell on Friday.

The Greyhounds won 88-21 against the young Longhorns team.

The first quarter was ugly, but Forestburg rebounded to play better defense each of the next three quarters.

Unfortunately, the Longhorns were never able to get comfortable on offense as points were rare until the team scored nine in the final quarter.

Kyler Willett led the team with seven points while Jesus Sanchez was right behind him with six points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.