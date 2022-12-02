Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

Prairie Valley had a memorable senior night playing Gold-Burg on Tuesday as an offensive shootout erupted.

The Bulldogs won 89-71 against the Bears as senior Isaac Yeargin scored 43 points while making 13 3-pointers.

It wasn’t close for most of the game as Prairie Valley seemed to find open shots at will against Gold-Burg’s zone defense. Yeargin did not miss many of them and neither did Tyler Winkler. Not to be overshadowed, Winkler scored 33 points while making seven 3-pointers himself.

The Bears tried to hang with the hot shooting Bulldogs by drawing a lot of free throws, crashing the offensive glass and scoring in the post in the second half.

Despite how well his team was scoring the ball, Prairie Valley Coach Seth Stephens was pulling his hair out of his head at times as his team had to deal with foul issues and not matching up well against the more physical Bears inside.

Kani Grace scored 24 points to lead Gold-Burg while Kolton Whitaker joined him in double-figures scoring 17 points. Coach Jesse Vaughn knew the Bulldogs would come out excited for senior night and once they got going he hoped they could start missing.

It was disappointing for a Gold-Burg team that has continued to get better as the season went along. The Bears won 56-39 against Forestburg the previous night. Whitaker led the team with 25 points while Jayon Grace was second with nine points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers picked up one-sided wins against on Monday and Tuesday against Bellevue and Forestburg.

The Panthers beat the Eagles 54-23 on Monday before turning around and winning at Forestburg 46-18 on Tuesday.

Saint Jo was hoping to play better the second time around against Bellevue after the Eagles almost narrowly beat the Panthers in the first game.

Saint Jo’s intense defense allowed the team to get out to a 28-9 lead at halftime despite the team not shooting particularly well.

Kile Thurman led the team with 17 points while Logan Brawner picked up a double-double on senior night, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

It much of the same story the next night against a young Longhorn team.

The defense locked down Forestburg for most of the night, but offensively the team continued its shooting woes that also extended to the free throw line. Saint Jo went 11-33 from the charity stripe which sent Coach Lyndon Cook into a tizzy.

Thurman and Brice Durham both led the team with 12 points. Thurman also had five assists and five steals to lead the team.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost two tough games on Monday and Tuesday against Gold-Burg and Saint Jo.

The Bears won 56-39 on Monday and the Panthers won 46-18 on Tuesday.

Jesus Sanchez led the Longhorns with 14 points and four made 3-pointers in the game against Gold-Burg. Braxton Osteen was second with nine points.

Against Saint Jo, Sanchez and Kyler Willett lead the way scoring six points each.

Forestburg’s last regular season game was on Friday against Bellevue at home.

