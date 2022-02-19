Boys Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their final district game on Tuesday at home against Breckenridge.

The Jackrabbits won 64-44 despite a close first half that kept fans worried.

Bowie had a reason to be nervous. The Buckaroos were coming off upsetting a Nocona team that is heading into the playoffs and also has handed the Jackrabbits a loss this season.

While Breckenridge was not postseason bound even with a win on Tuesday, it was still a solid team that Bowie knew it could not write off. The Jackrabbits could not afford to either.

A loss the previous game to Holliday meant Bowie had to win the game in order to force a play-in game for the district’s second seed, the winner being able to avoid either Peaster or Brock in the first round of the playoffs.

The Jackrabbits got out to a great start up 18-8 after the first quarter.

The Bucks then turned around and cut the lead to one 28-27 heading into halftime thanks to a balanced scoring and three 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbits defense did a better job of tightening the screws in the second half, with their pressure really wearing on the low depth of the Bucks. Bowie bounced back offensively and scored well in the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

In the end the Jackrabbits won with little drama 64-44.

Cade Thompson led Bowie with 16 points, most impressively going 9-11 from the free throw line.

Brody Armstrong joined him in double-figures scored 10 points.

The result from that game will be posted on the Bowie News social media pages as well as playoff information when released.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians ended their regular season on a great note with a blowout win against Jacksboro on Tuesday for senior night.

The Indians won 65-36 to wrap up fourth place and the final playoff spot.

Nocona was coming off of a roller coaster week, winning a dramatic game at Holliday before losing to non-playoff team Breckenridge.

The loss meant the chance to move up in the district standings was most likely over, but the team could still get a fun win at home while honoring its seniors.

The Tigers struggled all season and were sitting last in the district standings.

Nocona made sure to not take them lightly as they got out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter. The defense continued to smother Jacksboro as the Indians lead grew to 32-14 heading into halftime.

It was the type of game where everyone on the Nocona bench got to play and contribute with the outcome all but decided.

Brady McCasland and Ryder Oswald led Nocona with 11 points each.

Nocona gets to play the winner of the district between Brock and Peaster next week in the bi-district round. Playoff information will be posted on the Bowie News social media pages.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a disappointing regular season finale against Slidell on Tuesday night.

The Greyhounds came back from a 16 point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 58-56 against a Panthers team that thought they had them this time.

Saint Jo controlled the game for the first three quarters. The team was shooting the ball well overall and led by 12 heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers upped that lead to 16 points with six minutes left to play.

Then things started to fall apart. Slidell started to make shots it had been missing all game. The Greyhounds switched to press defense that started to give the Panthers issues. Saint Jo was also dealt a blow when senior Logan Brawner fouled out.

All of the momentum switched to Slidell as Panther free throws that could have kept the lead were missed.

Saint Jo did have a chance at the last shot to either tie the game or win. Unfortunately, a runner at the basket missed and the Panthers lost 58-56.

Kile Thurman led Saint Jo with 24 points. Collin Thomas joined him in double-figures with 10 points and Brawner grabbed 12 rebounds.

Saint Jo is scheduled to play Perrin-Whitt in the bi-district round at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Bridgeport.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs were able to win their final regular season game against Bellevue on Tuesday to earn their first playoff appearance since 1996.

The Bulldogs won 51-32 against the Eagles who were playing to hopefully force a play-in situation.

Prairie Valley won the first match up between the teams and this time around despite being on the road was not much different.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter. Though the offense stalled a bit, Prairie Valley still held a solid 24-7 lead at halftime

The Bulldogs were able to withstand an Eagles’ fourth quarter push that saw them score 17 points since Prairie Valley’s lead was so big to that point.

The Bulldogs won 51-32.

Konner Ritchie led Prairie Valley with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Winkler also finished with a double-double scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Isaac Yeargin finished in double-figures scoring 12 points.

The team gets Graford in the bi-district round of the playoffs, the third ranked team in the state in 1A.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Chico.