April 29, 1958 – February 6, 2022

BOWIE – Cheryl Nadean Hackler Gaddy, 63, Bowie, TX, died on Feb. 6, 2022 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Gaddy was born on April 29, 1958 in Childress. She was a retired childcare provider. She loved God and Jesus foremost.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Naomi and Jerry Hackler.

She is survived by her boyfriend and caretaker, Dwight Smith; sister, Ann Rozell; son, Charley Brad Thedford; daughter, Jeann; three grandchildren and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.