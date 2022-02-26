Commissioners meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 in regular session with a routine agenda of topics.

The Montague County Clerk’s office will be recognized for the Five-Star Award for Excellence in Vital Statistics Registration it has received.

A quote from Trinity Air Conditioning for an air conditioner/heat exchanger for the county jail will be reviewed.

Bond for Amie Kirkland, clerk in the justice of the peace two office, will be approved, along with enrollment in the Texas Association of Counties 2022 certified cybersecurity course and renewal of the termite treatment agreement.

Precinct two will see authority to enter the Calvin Hall property on Llama Road to clear a fence row and precinct three seeks to enter the Roger Crow property on Farm-to-Market 1759 to store material.

Precinct four also will present a cost-share request for paving with the Ranches at Blackjack Meadows LLC, a new housing development going in east of Montague.