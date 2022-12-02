Commissioners to meet Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 for an agenda of routine business.

A revised fee schedule between the 97th District Court and MNM Consulting Services, LLC will be presented.

A line-item budget adjustment from contingency to Integrity Steel Works for jail door repairs at $43,417.

The county constables will present their annual racial profiling reports.

Commissioners will review a resolution for reappointments of individuals to the board of directors for the Nortex Housing Finance Corporation.

An order for permit and right-of-way bores in precinct two for Bridwell Oil, along with the permit fees of $500 will be presented.

The final two items are property developments. The final plat for 76 lots in the Ranches at Blackjack Meadows, 284.18 acres will be up for approval along with revisions to the Bonita Oaks Ranch plat.