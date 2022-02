The following school districts have announced they will be closed Friday, Feb. 4 in an abundance of caution related to the weather and icy road conditions.

Bowie ISD

Bellevue ISD

Montague ISD

Gold-Burg ISD

Forestburg ISD

Saint Jo ISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Nocona ISD

NISD adds this note: A determination regarding the basketball games vs. Bowie will be made tomorrow.