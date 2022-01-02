December 30, 1949 – January 26, 2022

BOWIE – Danny Lynn Austin, 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on Jan. 26, six days after his loving wife Becky passed.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie, with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Danny was born on Dec. 30, 1949, in Wichita Falls to Sylvia Jo and Dan Austin. Danny married Becky Hall on June 13, 1970 and they were together for 51 years. Danny was enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. He and his brother Ford served all four years on the USS Lexington.

After leaving the Navy, Danny and his wife, Becky Austin, moved to Bowie where he embarked on a career in the oil and gas industry spanning over four decades. He worked in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Colorado and the North Sea.

Danny was an avid fisherman, an accomplished artist and animal lover. Above all, he was a family man and his two granddaughters, Sophie and Stella, were the light of his life. Danny never saw a well he couldn’t work, a fish he couldn’t catch or a dog he wouldn’t pet.

He is survived by his daughter, Shea Brown and husband, Todd; son, Hunter Austin; granddaughters, Sophie and Stella Brown; brother, Ford Austin and sister, Jan Finks and husband, Scott.

The gift of life was given to Danny in 2016 with a lung transplant. He and Becky formed a close relationship with the donor family, attending family gatherings and celebrations. Please consider becoming an organ donor. Gifts in Danny’s memory may be made to The Twice Blessed House allsaintsfoundation.bswhealth.com/areas-of-need/twice-blessed-house or the Areas of Need Twice Blessed House Baylor S&W All Saints Health Foundation located at 1400 Eighth Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76104, main office: 817-922-7707, fax: 817-922-7245, email: ashf@bswhealth.org allsaintsfoundation.bswhealth.com and the Boys and Girls Club, Wichita Falls.

