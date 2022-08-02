March 9, 1939 – January 29, 2022

BOWIE – Dorothy Josephine Banner, 82, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2022 in Decatur, TX.

Interment will take place at 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Banner was born on March 9, 1939 in St. Joseph County, IN to Charles and Alice Chodzinski. She devoted herself to her family and enjoyed time spent as a housewife. Throughout her life, she also worked in numerous retail jobs.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas Banner.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Banner and Elizabeth Evick both of Bowie; sisters, Betty Reitz, Elkhart, IN and Carol Steere, Bucannon, MI; brother, Dave Thomas, San Diego, CA; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.