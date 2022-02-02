Drought, wind fueling grass fires

By BARBARA GREEN

More than half a dozen fires kept Montague County firefighters busy Saturday and forced a small section of homes along State Highway 59 to be evacuated; however, in the end, no structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

There were two mid-morning fires Saturday, but things blew up shortly after noon with multiple fires along State Highway 59 just outside the Bowie city limits and running all the way to the Jack County line.

Bowie Rural Fire Department Chief Randall Preuninger said there were three fires between Shady Oaks and the Jack County line, and then closer to Highway 287 where a large home was threatened as high winds pushed the fire and created heavy smoke. Fire departments from across the area responded.

“We evacuated two homes on the Shady Oaks fire with at least three people connected to two homes.

Two other fires later in the afternoon were caused by someone burning debris and violating the burn ban. One incident resulted in an arrest after a confrontation with a firefighter and a deputy.

