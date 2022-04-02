June 12, 1948 – January 28, 2022

BOWIE – Edwin “Ray” Wilkerson Sr. peacefully took his last breath in the early hours of Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022 in Bowie, TX.

A celebration of life will take place on a later date.

Ray was born on June 12, 1948 in Denton to Dorothy Mae West-Wilkerson and Marvin Roarke Wilkerson. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces. Ray loved to farm and ranch and was a jack of all trades. He was always there to help anyone in need. His expert advice and generous heart will be greatly missed. To know Ray was to love him.

Ray met the love of his life, Sharron, in Bowie in 1968. They were married on Nov. 1, 1969 and were married for 51 years.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Sharron Wilkerson; parents, Dorothy and Marvin Wilkerson and granddaughter, Lexi Lynch.

Ray is survived by his sons, James Nevonen and wife, Laurie, Ft. Worth, Eddy-Wray Wilkerson and wife, Connie, Bowie and Shawn Wilkerson and wife, Tiffani, Bowie; sister, Pat Trail and husband, Frank, Runaway Bay; brother, Wesley Wilkerson, Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Logan and Matthew Nevonen both of Ft. Worth, Mallory Dowden and husband, Ben, Memphis, TN, Dakota Wilkerson, Memphis, TN, Emma Lynch, Bowie, Jessie Wilkerson, Brienna Wilkerson, Memphis, TN and Skye Wilkerson, Bowie; three great-grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren.

