March 18, 1920 – January 29, 2022

BOWIE – Evelyn Laverne Martin, 101, Bowie, TX died on Jan. 29, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial will follow at Vashti Cemetery in Vashti. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Martin was born on March 18, 1920 in Haskell County to L.L. and Beulah (Coker) McCown. On Nov. 30, 1947, she married Homer M. Martin Jr. and they were together just under 62 years. Martin dedicated her life in the service of her Savior, Jesus Christ and accompanied her husband around the United States preaching the gospel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Homer Martin; parents; son, Michael Martin, brothers, Harlan McCown and A.B. McCown and sister, Charlene Ragsdale.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue Martin and Jan Snow; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.