October 15, 1946 – February 4, 2022

BELLEVUE – Gerald Talkington, 75, Bellevue, TX died on Feb. 4, 2022 with family by his side.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with visitation one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Talkington was born on Oct. 15, 1946 in Levelland, Texas to Elmer (Jack) and Ammie Talkington. He married, Darlene on May 13, 1963 and raised four children together. They were together for 59 years. He worked as an aerospace machinist until he retired from Bell Helicopter at the age of 63 to spend his time traveling and spoiling “his woman.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ammie Talkington; sisters, LaVerne Talkington Baird and Joann Oney and brother, Chester Talkington.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Tracy Talkington; daughters, Karri Garvin, Kelli Ragsdale and Misty Dyson; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.