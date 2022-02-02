Girls Roundup

Gold-Burg vs Saint Jo

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won against Saint Jo at home on Friday night.

The Lady Bears won a tight, physical game 60-51 against the Lady Panthers.

Gold-Burg led for most of the game after getting it midway through the first quarter.

The Lady Bears were shooting 3-pointers, crashing the offensive glass and trying to take advantage of turnovers on defense. Saint Jo was trying to play tough man-to-man while getting close shots at the basket.

Gold-Burg led 14-10 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers did try some box-and-one defense in the second half to try and limit the Lady Bears Kelly Contreras who had scored 11 points in the first half. She made one 3-pointer in the third quarter, but teammates Sierra Weaver and Sadie Whitaker picked up the slack on offense making clutch shots.

Lady Panthers Kayden Skidmore and Taylor Patrick combined to score 13 of the team’s 15 points in the quarter to keep the game close as Gold-Burg led 41-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Each time Saint Jo had gotten the lead down to one basket in the second and third quarter, Gold-Burg always had an answer, usually making a timely 3-pointer.

To begin the fourth quarter, the Lady Bears were quickly able to up their lead to double-digits 48-35. That was where the lead stayed for most of the final period.

Saint Jo was able to score nine points in the final two minutes to get the lead down from double-digits, but it was not enough to catch Gold-Burg.

The Lady Bears won 60-51.

Contreras led Gold-Burg with 22 points while Whitaker scored 12 points off the bench. As a team the Lady Bears made nine 3-pointers in the game, with usually good timing when Saint Jo was on the verge of tying the score up.

For Saint Jo, Skidmore led the team with 15 points and Kyler Dunn scored 14 points.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won a tough game at City View on Friday night.

The Lady Indians were able to come away with the win 55-45 to stay in first place in district play as well as undefeated.

The Lady Mustangs came in hoping for an upset as they battle for the final playoff spot. City View battled like it had more to play for against a Nocona team that Coach Kyle Spitzer felt was not ready to play at the start.

The first half was close as the Lady Indians led only 26-23 at halftime and 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter. Playing with the lead, Nocona was able to draw 12 free throws in the quarter and missed only one.

This allowed the Lady Indians to build their lead and end up winning the game by a more comfortable margin 55-45.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 18 points while Karlee Brown was second with 10 points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a difficult game at Slidell on Friday night.

The Lady Greyhounds won 71-19 as the Lady Horns struggled to score most of the night.

Faith Moore and Bailey Payne led the team scoring six points each. Rebeca Sanchez led the team by grabbing five rebounds.