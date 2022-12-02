Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs close win on Tuesday against Gold-Burg forced a play-in game for the last playoff spot.

The Lady Bulldogs won 43-42 to force the play-in game on Friday.

The Lady Bears were coming off a good win against Forestburg 47-28 from the previous night while Prairie Valley had a couple of days rest.

Gold-Burg came out of the game shooting well against the Lady Bulldogs 1-3-1 zone, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter and leading 16-11. Prairie Valley slowly came back and took the lead in the final moments 25-24 before heading into halftime.

It was a low scoring third quarter as Gold-Burg switched a bit to man-to-man while Prairie Valley made a concerted effort to not give up open 3-point shots the Lady Bears were making in the first half. The Lady Bulldogs led 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

It went back and forth in the final three minutes of the game after most of the fourth quarter saw neither team have much offensive success.

There were four lead changes until Prairie Valley led Gold-Burg 43-42 with 1:14 left to play. The Lady Bears had three different trips to the free throw line that could have either tied the score or taken the lead, but missed them.

Prairie Valley had possession with 24 seconds left and was able to avoid getting fouled or turning the ball over to dribble out the win.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost their final two regular season games on Monday and Tuesday to Gold-Burg and Saint Jo.

The Lady Bears won 47-28 and the Lady Panthers won 40-26.

Against Gold-Burg, Braylee Briles led the team with eight points and Reagan Ladewig grabbed 13 rebounds.

Coach Cori Hayes said the story of the game saw his team send the Lady Bears to the free throw line too much while Forestburg did not take advantage of its opportunities at the line or close to the basket.

The one against Saint Jo was closer than the final score. The Lady Horns were down eight at halftime, but played well enough to tie the score at one point. Unfortunately for Forestburg, its offense went cold and Saint Jo was able to close out the game well.

Faith Moore led the team with 12 points while Ladewig grabbed 10 rebounds. Hayes said it was the best effort his team has shown all season as it comes to an end.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their final game of the season at home on Monday at Saint Jo.

The Lady Eagles won 55-48 against the Lady Panthers.

Bellevue went into halftime actually down one point, but came out scoring better in the second half.

At one point the Lady Eagles led by as much as 12 points.

Austin Ford led the team way with 35 points while Callie Martin and Cirstin Allen each added 10 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.