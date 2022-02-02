Grant resolutions prompt called session

The Bowie City Council will meet in a brief called meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 to consider four resolutions related to grant applications.
The resolutions are for the following grants: Emergency management response/recovery trailer project; police department radio repeater upgrade; police department fingerprinting upgrade project and police department night vision monocular project.

