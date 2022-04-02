April 19, 1926 – January 30, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY – Helen Aliene Bledsoe, 95, passed away Jan. 30, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Services are at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Resthaven Funeral Home, Oklahoma City, followed by a graveside service in Cushing, OK.

Helen was born in Yale, OK on April 19, 1926 to Frank and Jenny (Caulkins) James. She married George Bledsoe on Sept. 8, 1946 and they shared a life together for 30 years until his passing on Nov. 17, 1976.

Ms. Helen was a member of Christian Life Fellowship Church in Moore, OK for many years where she served as mentor, Sunday school teacher and puppeteer through the King’s Kids program. She loved working in her flower beds, reading and attending the many activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her beautiful warm smile and helping hands. Helen was a down-home southern cook, and will always be remembered for her pineapple upside down cake and amazing chicken and noodles.

When Helen’s health declined in the later years, she traveled between Oklahoma City and Montague as her daughters stepped in as caregivers. While in Montague, Helen attended Montague United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church and First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie, where she was loved and supported by all three church families. Many will remember her as the little lady at the front who rocked and clapped while singing all the words to the old hymns without a hymnal.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George Bledsoe; parents, Frank and Jenny James, five sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy Owens and husband Chuck, and Saunda Ruff and Husband Rick; grandchildren Rich Owens and wife Amy, Scot Owens and wife Amanda, Chad Ruff and wife Andrea and David Ruff; great-grandchildren Olivia Lane and husband Evan, Noah Owens, Emerson Owens, Allie Ruff, CJ Ruff, Jayden Ruff and Jazmyn Ruff; special friends, Lanny Hunt and Ann Campbell, as well as many loving family members and friends.

Paid publication