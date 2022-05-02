Infrastructure improvements lead priorities for Montague County and its cities

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

What will 2022 bring for Montague County’s governmental entities?

While communities continue to battle the pandemic and its impact, they also continue to move forward with projects and plans. For some the year will focus on infrastructure improvements, but they also will explore how to utilize a large amount of federal COVID relief grant funds that have flowed into their coffers.

Montague County

Kevin Benton came into the county judge’s job in June 2020 just a few months after the worldwide pandemic arrived and it has been the shadow cast across the world and county since that time.

Offices have had to close due to staff shortages, courts have closed or resorted to Zoom interactions and Montague County lost two longtime employees who died from complications of the virus.

