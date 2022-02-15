March 19, 1934 – February 2, 2022

RHOME – James Roy Suson, 87, Rhome, TX, storyteller, jokester, jack of all trades, an accomplished mechanic, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the White Family Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Chico Cemetery in Chico. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the funeral home. James was born on March 19, 1934. He was a strong man, both emotionally and physically. He was known for being willing to help anyone, in any way he could. He spent countless hours at Whataburger in Decatur and Dairy Queen in Bowie sharing his stories and jokes. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. Although he did not have a teaching degree, he had a gift of being able to teach in a caring way. He taught his children and grandchildren life lessons without them even realizing they were being taught a lesson. He took great pride in his hard work in the oilfield, driving a truck, hauling hay and 32 years at General Motors until he retired. However, retirement did not slow him down. He worked at Walmart for a couple of years and then did security for TriCorps until 2015. He never really quit working altogether, as he always had some project he was working on or a garden he was raising. He cherished his family more than anything and always put them first. James was loved by everyone who met him and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, Eula Mae Urlacher Suson and John Tillman Aroma Suson; sons, Jackie and Jeffery Suson; siblings, John Suson, Mary Shurbert, Robert Suson, Walter Suson, Ferrel Suson, Anne Belle Workman, Ethel Poncey and William Suson. James is survived by his children, James Roy Suson Jr. and wife, Sandra, Darlene Pritchard and husband, Butch, Melody Conforth and husband, Randy, LaNisha Carnes and husband, Jimmy, Denise Ware and husband, Dallas; 14 grandchildren, including Kayla and Kaden Stagg, who he resided with and 17 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

