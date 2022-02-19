Krewe de Barkus parade on Sunday

Krewe de Barkus Pooch Parade opens the Mardi Gras Nocona-Style week at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Mary Davis Beckham Park. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m.

Judging will take place prior to the parade with a first and second place going to a small dog category (under 30 lbs.) and large dog (over 30). Families are invited to dress up themselves and their pooches in colorful Mardi Gras colors.