Krewe de Barkus Pooch Parade opens the Mardi Gras Nocona-Style week at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Mary Davis Beckham Park. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m.
Judging will take place prior to the parade with a first and second place going to a small dog category (under 30 lbs.) and large dog (over 30). Families are invited to dress up themselves and their pooches in colorful Mardi Gras colors.
Krewe de Barkus parade on Sunday
