Lady Indians beat Eastland 63-37 in the playoffs

The Nocona Lady Indians won their bi-district playoff game against Eastland on Monday night.

The Lady Indians won 63-37 as they beat the Lady Mavericks for the second straight year in convincing fashion.

Nocona came in as heavy favorites against Eastland.

The Lady Indians not only have just completed a run to their fourth straight district title without losing, but have not lost since early December and are ranked 12th in the state in 3A.

Nocona did not come out of the gate like it was better though. The Lady Mavericks pressure bothered the Lady Indians and gave them some issues in the first quarter.

Nocona led after the first quarter, but only by one point 11-10.

The Lady Indians offense started to get things going in the second quarter.

Five different players made at least a basket and Nocona was off the races with its press setting the tone defensively.

The Lady Indians scored 27 points to pull away and lead 38-21 at halftime.

The third quarter was low scoring for both teams as neither scored in the double-digits, but that suited the Lady Indians fine up big already.

Nocona then turned it up again in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points to pull away even more and make the final 63-37.

