Lady Indians lose to Peaster 52-48

The Nocona Lady Indians season came to an end against Peaster for the second time in a row on Tuesday night.

The Lady Greyhounds were just able to make enough plays at the end to win 52-48 against the Lady Indians.

Nocona was not only trying to beat Peaster this time around after they ended its season last year, but the Lady Indians also were trying to break through its curse of losing in the regional quarterfinals the previous three years.

Nocona’ knew it would have to focus its defense on the Lady Greyhounds best players Brooklyn Bosher and Payton Hull.

After starting the previous game in a hole, the Lady Indians found themselves in one again in the first quarter. Peaster made four 3-pointers off of catch and shoot situations, taking advantage of the Lady Indians pre-rotating an extra defender in the lane to help against Hull and Bosher.

At one point, Nocona was down 9-0, but did a good job scoring the rest of the way. The Lady Indians made three 3-pointers of their own and did a good job of drawing fouls.

Peaster’s lead was down to 19-14 heading into the second quarter.

Nocona kept things going in the second quarter. The team did a better job of contesting 3-pointers from the Lady Greyhounds role players and helping on Hull and Bosher.

The Lady Indians also got the benefit of drawing more fouls and getting to the free throw line. Skyler Smith made two more 3-pointers and scored seven points in the quarter.

Every time Nocona got close to tying the score or taking the lead, Peaster had an answer. The score was close with the Lady Greyhounds leading 28-26 at halftime.

Peaster got back its momentum early in the third quarter. Some transition opportunities thanks to turnovers as well as Hull getting hot allowed the Lady Greyhounds to build their lead back up and keep it for most of the quarter.

One action in particular got Hull shooting over the rotating Nocona defender several times as she scored eight points in the quarter.

The Lady Indians offense was not able to make up the difference, but got enough scoring from their three starting seniors Raylee Sparkman, Stephany Gutierrez and Karlee Brown to stay within striking distance.

Peaster led 43-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona’s defense turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter as the pace slowed down overall. Halfway through the quarter, the Lady Indians got a good opportunity to make up the six-point deficit.

After drawing free throw attempts, a frustrated Peaster player drew a technical foul. This would give Nocona four free throw attempts and the ball. Also at this time, the Lady Greyhounds pulled Hull out with four fouls, not wanting her to get her fifth and final foul.

Unfortunately, Nocona was only able to make one of its four free throw attempts, but Megyn Meekins a minute later made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 45-43 with 3:10 left to play.

Following a defensive stop and push in transition, Brown made a layup to tie the game 45-45. Peaster responded by posting up Bosher and she made a basket while also getting fouled. She made her free throw to put the Lady Greyhounds back up 48-45, with 2:11 left to play and with Hull getting subbed back in.

Nocona immediately responded with Meekins scoring on a floater in the lane to cut the lead to 48-47. Following a stop, Smith was fouled rebounding the ball and went to the free throw line. She made one of two to tie the game at 48-48 with 1:09 left to play.

Peaster then went to Hull who scored on a postup to make the score 50-48 with 32 seconds left.

After a time out to draw up a play, Nocona had a good attempt at a layup at the rim. It missed and the ball bounced into a scrum of bodies from both sides. Bosher came away with it, but the ball was ripped free from her hands and bounced towards Hull. A diving Lady Indian player went into Hull and was called a foul.

With 10.8 seconds left in the game, Hull stepped up to the line and made both free throws to make it a two score game. Nocona quickly tried to get a shot up, but just could not get a clean look as time ran out.

The Lady Greyhounds won 52-48.

