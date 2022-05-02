Lady Rabbits win last home game

The Bowie Lady Rabbits were able to secure at least a third place finish in the district with their win against City View on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits won with little drama this time around 59-47 against the athletic Lady Mustangs.

Bowie was coming into the game knowing it needed to win in order to not lose its place in the district standings. The first game went into overtime after City View came storming back in the fourth quarter. The Lady Rabbits barely won that game 52-50.

Tuesday’s game started with the Lady Mustangs leading first in slow paced quarter that ended with a bang. Down 9-8 with less than two minutes to play, Bowie went on a 10-4 run to end the quarter. The team made three 3-pointers against City View’s zone in the quarter that forced the Lady Mustangs to switch defenses and the Lady Rabbits also drew five free throws.

Both teams were nearly in the bonus after the first quarter as Bowie was up 18-13.

The second quarter saw the Lady Rabbits go on an even more impressive run in the first 3:30.

The team continuously got stops, pushed the ball up the floor and either scored layups or got to the free throw line. Bowie went on a 14-0 run before City View scored its first basket of the quarter.

The run allowed the Lady Rabbits to take a comfortable lead into halftime 36-21.

The second half saw Bowie struggle a bit more scoring the ball once transition opportunities dried up. City View tried to use its size advantage inside, as well as the Lady Rabbits attention to double-teaming one of its players in the post, to get close shots around the basket.

The Lady Mustangs seemed to slow the game down and with their defense making it harder to drive to the basket or make 3-pointers. Bowie did a good enough job on defense to not let the bigger and taller Lady Mustangs bully them. City View only outscored them 10-8 to make the smallest dent in the lead 44-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

This was a similar position Bowie found itself in in the first game. A frantic City View team turned up the pressure and came back from a big lead to tie the game up and force overtime.

The Lady Mustangs switched things up on defense starting the fourth quarter, switching to a half court trapping scheme to try and up the pressure. This allowed Bowie to take advantage of the aggression and make them pay.

Even with City View drawing even more free throws and starter Macon Chambers fouling out as a result, the Lady Rabbits never got nervous or let the Lady Mustangs start to build any sort of comeback momentum.

Even win the final three minutes when City View switched to a full-court press, Bowie did not let that change much. The Lady Mustangs were never able to get the lead closer than 10 points, especially with them going 5-12 from the free throw line in the quarter.

The Lady Rabbits closed out the game well winning 59-47.

