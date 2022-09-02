Make your Super Bowl food spread safe

On February 13, millions of Americans will come together to watch Super Bowl LVI and feast on hot and cold snacks throughout the four-hour event. This uniquely American tradition scores big on entertainment, but it is also rife with opportunities for foodborne illness.

“As families and friends safely gather to watch the big game, keep food safety in mind. No matter who you’re rooting for, foodborne illness is a dangerous opponent we face during the game,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Millions of people get sick from food poisoning each year. Following guidance on keeping food at safe temperatures, proper handwashing and avoiding cross-contamination will protect you and your party guests.”

Unlike other food holidays when meals are often consumed within an hour, Super Bowl fans often snack on food throughout the game. Perishable foods, such as chicken wings, deli wraps and meatball appetizers, as well as cut fruit and vegetable platters, can only be left out for two hours before they become at risk of bacteria multiplying to dangerous levels. USDA recommends you put out small amounts of food and replenish it frequently.

Read about food safety tips for Super Bowl Sunday in your mid-week Bowie News: