Mardi Gras Nocona-Style kicks off this weekend

Activities get underway this weekend for the 12th annual Mardi Gras Nocona-Style Celebration that runs Feb. 19-26.

Tickets are sold out for the Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday night. This gala kicks off the week with fancy costumes, masks, a cajun meal and crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

This year the chamber has named Bob and Kristal Ferguson as the 2022 royalty.

The popular Krewe de Barkus Pooch Parade is now on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Mary Davis Beckham Park.

Pets and their people are invited to dress up for Mardi Gras style and compete for a best-dressed title. This parade also brings awareness to pet rescue and adoption as proceeds from the parade go to the Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter.

Check-in begins at 1 p.m. with the parade at 2 p.m. Judging will take place prior to the parade. A first and second place will be given to a small dog category under 30 pounds and to a large dog over 30 pounds.

There will be activities each day next week. Follow the fun in your Bowie News.