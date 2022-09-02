Mardi Gras Nocona-Style returns to a full week of community activities

The 12th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style Celebration brings New Orleans-size fun for the entire family throughout the week of Feb. 19-26 from daily parades to a costume contest, all coming to a climax with the “Big Parade” on Feb. 26.

This celebration is hosted by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce along with many other community organizations. Nocona comes alive with Mardi Gras colors of green, gold and purple during the celebration that opens on Feb. 19 with the Mardi Gras Ball.

This gala kicks off the week with fancy costumes, masks, a cajun-style meal and the crowing of the Mardi Gras King and Queen. The chamber board has announced Bob and Kristal Ferguson are the 2022 royals.

