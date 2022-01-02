February 25, 1953 – January 28, 2022

BOWIE – Mark Tettleton, 68, Bowie, TX, on Jan. 28, 2022.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and will have a service on a later date.

Tettleton was born on Feb. 25, 1953 in Nocona to Francille and Lester Tettleton. He worked in the oil field and refineries his whole life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tab Tettleton and niece.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Tettleton; sons, Chad Fisher, Wes Tettleton; daughters, Brandy Mann, Molly Jeffus, and Amanda Tettleton; four grandchildren; brother, Randy Tettleton; mother-in-law father-in-law, LaJune and George Duren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Bowie Animal Shelter.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.