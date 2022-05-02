Mustangs win against Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits ran into the buzzsaw that is district leader City View at home on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs won 89-64 against the Jackrabbits, dashing away Bowie’s hopes at a district title unless it gets major help from other teams in the district.

The Jackrabbits came into the game as confident as they could looking to upset state-ranked City View. The last three district wins had been in dominant fashion with the team shooting well from 3-point range as well after a few tough games.

The Mustangs were undefeated in district play, winning by an average margin of 37 points.

The first time around, Bowie lost 74-50. Sitting in second place in the district standings and playing at home, this was the last shot the Jackrabbits would have to knock off City View.

The game started fast and furious. Both teams employed press defenses and were looking to push the ball at any chance it got.

City View’s bevy of long, super athletic players that were also good basketball players proved to be a different level of challenge though.

Even when the Mustangs did not force a turnover, it seemed they were able to get out in transition and beat Bowie’s defense back. The Jackrabbits tried to match them as they made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, but trailed 26-15.

The second quarter saw the game get away from Bowie. City View scored 15 straight points before the Jackrabbits made a 3-pointer more than midway through the quarter.

The lead was in the 20s and it did not seem like there was much Bowie could do to slow City View down.

The Jackrabbits rebounded to made three more 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Mustangs who led 54-27 at halftime.

Thankfully, Bowie came out in the second half and did not let City View’s get much worse.

At times the Mustangs extended the lead to 30 points or more, but the Jackrabbits were able to limit them in transition and continued to make enough shots to play about even with them.

Down 27 points at halftime and the team looking totally overwhelmed both athletically and skill wise, to only lose by 25 points is the definition of a moral victory as City View won 89-64.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.