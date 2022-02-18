February 9, 2022

WICHITA FALLS – Nathan Ray Austin, 49, Wichita Falls, formerly of Wood River, IL, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Feb. 9 in Wichita Falls.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on March 26 at Victory Life Church, Ardmore, OK.

Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Tucker, Dylan Howell, Bob Johnson, Ralph Leija and Delbert MacDonald.

Nathan was born in the city of Alton in Madison County, IL. He attended public schools in East Alton-Wood River, IL and Dickinson, IL. He was a philosophy major at the University of North Texas in Denton. Nathan was a skilled artist specializing in conceptual art. His most easily recognized work is available on the internet and is entitled “The Price Master.”

His hobbies were music, being an accomplished guitar player which also made him an instrument collector, woodworking including guitar luthier, bicycling and camping/hiking, often with his best friend Bob Johnson.

He was self-employed as an interior designer/remodel contractor where he utilized his exceptional artistic abilities to manifest custom building projects.

In his life, he was able to travel and make his home in many different places, including, Galveston, Portland, OR and Bahia, Brazil. He created many friendships and related many stories from his adventures in the Americas and Europe.

Nathan loved his Lord Jesus, his family, friends and his constant pomeranian companion, Foxy. He was a friend of Bill.

Nathan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Dorothy Austin; William and Catherine Cherry; father, Steve Abel; aunts and uncles, Gary Austin, Diane (Austin) and Richard Gorton, Sharon Austin Hartline, Karen Austin San Soucie, Larry Kizer and Virginia and “Red” Cherry and cousins, Jimmy Deutsch, Brady Thompson.

His surviving relatives are his pomeranian companion, Foxy; father, Thomas Austin and wife, Jodie, Ardmore, OK; mothers, Colleen Cherry Austin Abel, League City and Mary Austin, Bowie; Ardmore, OK; sisters, Kristen Austin Baldy and husband, Bill, Rachel Austin, Lauren Austin, Ada, OK and Elizabeth Griesman and husband, Brian, Ada, OK; brother, William Douglass and wife, Haylee; uncle, Larry Austin; aunts, Jane Kizer, Wood River, IL and Nancy, Clermont, FL; nephews, Nicholas, League City, Rowen Griffin and Bennett, Plano and numerous cousins and dear friends from many places around the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to your favorite charity.

Paid publication