NHS digital arts take second at state with animation film

Nocona High School digital arts students walked with red carpet in Austin Wednesday attending the University Interscholastic League Young Filmmakers State Festival where two of their films were finalists.

“The Rise and Fall of Covid,” a traditional animation entry, won the second place medal in division one continuing the program’s winning tradition in animation.

At the festival six finalists are chosen for the event with the top three receiving medals.

“The Stranger” did not medal ending its run as one of the top six films in the state for division one schools.

Norman said there was steep competition in the narrative division, and while the film did not place for a medal earning a place in the top six and going to the state finals is tremendous.

The digital arts program is coordinated by Rob Norman. Since 2016 the program has made the state festival with 10 movies.

Follow this link for the animation film https://youtu.be/oAIfFnXCuGM and https://youtu.be/c6z-JkP5840 to see the narrative film. Congratulations to the students for a great year of work.