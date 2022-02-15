September 13, 1931 – February 4, 2022

MUENSTER – Noble Edwin Coker, 90, died on Feb. 4, 2022 in Plano, TX. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Coker Cemetery in Bulcher with Mr. Jim Coker officiating. Coker was born to J.B. ‘Bailey’ and Edith Jane (Reed) Coker on Sept. 13, 1931 in Bonita. He lived most of his life in the Saint Jo area. Coker was a true cowboy, he worked on the family farm all of his early years. While driving trucks for Norbert Flusche and working rodeos with/for Adrian Parker, he met and married Nancy Miller. Together they had one son. In 1978, he married Corinne Qualls and they were together for 37 years. He spent his elder years raising cattle and working at the Muenster Sale Barn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Edith Coker; wife, Corinne Coker; sisters, Anna Lou Davis and Genevieve Coker; brothers, James Marion Coker, Joe Bailey Coker, Jr. and Jackie Dale ‘Jack’ Coker; one grandson and one nephew. He is survived by his daughters, Stacy Gaston, Saint Jo, Shelta Ivins, TN and Sherri Phillips, Grand Saline; sons, Noble ‘Sonny’ Coker stationed in Saudi Arabia and Steven Qualls; sisters, Ruth Sobeczek, Bowie and Jeanne Bell, Saint Jo; brother, Weldon Coker, Herndon, VA, 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous friends. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Muenster and Saint Jo.