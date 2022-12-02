Nocona basketball teams win at Holliday

Both Nocona basketball teams were able to go to Holliday and win important games by close margins on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians were able to win 54-51 to close out the program’s fourth straight district title. The Indians’ 56-55 win puts them in great position to close out district play in sole possession of fourth place.

The Nocona girls came into the game knowing it would be tough. The Lady Eagles only district loss has come against the Lady Indians and the team would be returning one of their starters from injury.

Nocona got out to a promising start, even though the team was thrown off when Holliday played an uncharacteristic zone defense early.

Megyn Meekins scored nine of her team’s 14 points in the first quarter and the team made three 3-pointers. More players got involved scoring in the second quarter as the team made three more 3-pointers against the zone. The Lady Indians led 27-19 at halftime.

The third quarter saw both teams combine for nearly 40 points. Nocona continued to be hot from 3-point range, making four in the quarter.

Holliday doubled its first half total with shots near the rim. Both of the Lady Eagles leading scorers in the game made multiple shots. While Holliday did not cut into the lead much, the team was still within shooting distance heading to the fourth quarter with Nocona leading 45-39.

The Lady Indians slowed down the pace to stall and make Holliday get aggressive and also making every possession more valuable.

Down the stretch with freshman and sophomore guards Meekins and Skyler Smith getting sent to the free throw line, the duo went 5-7 to keep Nocona ahead.

Holliday made a charge and cut the lead to one basket with the ball for the last shot. A desperate 3-pointer missed to secure the Lady Indians win 54-51.

The Nocona boy’s were coming into the game following a disappointing loss against rival Bowie on its home floor. The first game against Holliday had slipped away in the last few minutes of what was an evenly matched contest.

Nocona did not start the game well. The Eagles led 17-7 after the first quarter. The Indians rebounded in the second quarter, getting most of their points from their bench players and cutting the lead down a bit to 29-21 at halftime.

Both teams scored a lot in the third quarter, but Nocona outscored Holliday 22-16 to make it a one score game down 45-43 heading into the fourth quarter with the momentum.

The Indians took the lead early in the final period and it was back and forth until the end of the game.

Nocona was relying on Brady McCasland making shots and drawing free throws and postman Ryder Oswald off the bench for its scoring in the much slower paced fourth quarter.

With the score tied at 51-51, Holliday got on offensive rebound putback to take the lead 53-51 with 13 seconds left. After a time out, McCasland made a 3-pointer to take back the lead 54-54 with nine seconds left.

Following another time out, a failed lob play from the Eagles led to a scramble for the ball where McCasland got it and was fouled.

With the time running down to .7 seconds left, the Nocona bench thought the time had run out and rushed onto the court in celebration. This led to a technical foul.

McCasland would still get his free throws to shoot, but Holliday also would also get two free throws as well and the ball at midcourt for the final shot of the game thanks to the technical foul.

McCasland stepped up to the line and sunk both clutch free throws to give him a game high 22 points and put Nocona up 56-53. The Eagles returned the favor as their player made both of his free throws to cut the lead to 56-55.

After two time outs, Holliday launched a desperation 3-pointer that missed to give the Indians the upset win.

