Nocona Council discusses grant funds, cemetery deed violations

Nocona City Councilors handled a variety of topics Tuesday night including several business development requests, administration of federal grant funds and violations of deed restrictions at the Nocona Cemetery.

The council accepted a proposal from Grantworks to administer the approximately $600,000 the city is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act. City Secretary Revell Hardison said they considered two proposals including one from Trayler and Associates.

Rules for the use and administration of the funds were recently received by the government entities. Hardison said each dollar requires extensive documentation so they opted to use a professional firm.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.