Nocona election filing moving slow

With a little more than a week left in election filing, only incumbents have filed to run in the three Nocona elections planned for May 3.

Filing for the city council, school board and hospital district elections began on Jan. 19 and will continue through Feb. 18.

As of Monday, only the Nocona Hospital District Board of Directors have seen any activity as all three incumbents have filed for re-election. They are: Charles May, Cris Lemon and Ron Brown.

There have been no filings for the city and school races. For the Nocona City Council the places filled by Tracy O’Neal, Steve Tettleton and Bob Ferguson are up for election.

O’Neal has indicated he will not be filing after serving on the council for more than 20 years.

For the school board, the places of Greg Fuller and Erica Patton are on the ballot.