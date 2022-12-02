Nocona ISD mourns loss of longtime teacher

Norma Jackson

Nocona Independent School District is mourning the loss of a longtime teacher Norma Jackson who died on Feb. 7.

A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jerry Jones officiating.

Dr. David Waters, NISD superintendent, announced the loss with a letter on Nocona Middle School’s Facebook page the morning of Feb. 9.

“It is with a heavy heart I send this letter to all members of the community. We learned this morning that Norma Jackson an NISD teacher of 30 years has passed away.

“Norma dedicated her life to working with special education students and the impact she made in their lives will continue beyond the sadness of this moment. Mrs. Jackson is more than a teacher, she is a friend, mentor and leader in our schools and she will be missed,” stated Dr. Waters.

The letter continued we will never truly know the scope of Mrs. Jackson’s impact on our community.

