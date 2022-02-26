Primary election day on March 1

Texas voters will go to the polls on March 1 to select their party of choice candidates who will in turn face off in the November general elections.

Early voting had some problems in its final week as the ice storm closed the locations for two days. The centers reopened at 10 a.m. Friday for the last day of voting.

On March 1, 10 polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Montague County. Voters can cast their ballots at any of these countywide voting centers, not just the ones located in your precinct.

Voting centers: Montague County Annex Community Room, Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center, Bowie Bible Baptist Church, Ringgold Fire Hall, Bowie Public Library, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Forestburg Community Center, Sunset City Hall and Valley View Baptist Church.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.