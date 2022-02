MONTAGUE COUNTY – The speed limit inside the U.S. Highway 82 Expansion Project has been lowered to 60 mph. New regulatory signs were installed Monday in the construction zone from Ringgold to Nocona. The new speed limit is enforceable immediately and will carry a fine double when workers are present.

New work zone reduced speed signs were installed along U.S. 82 west of Nocona as the highway expansion project moves forward. (TxDOT photo)