Reno Signs

Bowie High School’s Jaceyln Reno signed her letter of intent to ride on Midwestern State University’s cycling team on Wednesday. The senior has been racing BMX since she was four years old as both parents Sean and Linda Reno as well as several of her older siblings are involved with the scene. The family owns and operates the Bowie BMX Bike Park. Some recent accomplishments include competing at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship in Portugal in 2021, winning the USA BMX Gold Cup in 2019-2021, winning first place at the Ireland National Championships in 2017 as well as several state championships. “Midwestern State has been one of my favorite schools that I have visited,” Reno said. “The coaches there are amazing. I am really excited to start my next chapter of my cycling career with them.” Reno plans to major in mass communications and minor digital media with the plan to one day work for Red Bull.