July 23, 1938 – January 27, 2022

SAINT JO – Rita Sue von Ree, 83, Saint Jo died on Jan. 27, 2022.

A memorial service will take place on a later date.

Ree was born on July 23, 1938 to Cecil Weldon and Nora Gertrude (Jones) Dennis in Saint Jo. After graduating high school, she went on to Texas Women’s University in Denton and received her teaching degree. Afterwards, she returned to Saint Jo to teach typing and business at Saint Jo Independent School District. She married Carl Elmer von Ree on May 3, 1958 and they were together for 60 years until Carl’s passing in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Gertrude Dennis; husband, Carl von Ree; brother, W.C. ‘Dub’ Dennis and sister, Myrtle Oleva Dennis.

She is survived by her sons, Eric von Ree and Kirk von Ree; three grandsons; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter and numerous friends.