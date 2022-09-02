Saint Jo City Council meets Feb. 9

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 at city hall.

Items on the agenda include the following:

Consider request from Molly Hood to use Saint Jo square for a wedding in April; discuss a yearly donation to Saint Jo Public Library; act on Saint Jo Historical Society request to have an event on the square business district in June; review mobile food vendor ordinance rules, guidelines and application; act on mobile food vendor locations outside the square business district; review January minutes, financial statement, pay monthly bills and review court and police department reports and consider items for the next zoning meeting.