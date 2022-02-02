Snow day photos wanted

Snow landscape in downtown Bowie. (Photo by Barbara Green)

When the winter weather arrives today, everyone will be enjoying the snow day in their own way. Please share your snow day photos with us by emailing them to editor@bowienewsonline.com or share them on our Facebook page. Stay safe.

