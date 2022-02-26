Subdivision lots sales booming in Montague

Commissioner Mike Mayfield and County Judge Kevin Benton sign the final plat recently approved by the commissioner’s court for the Meadows at Blackjack Acres. (Photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

If just half of the planned subdivisions in Montague County see homes completed on all their lots more than 200 new families could be added to the county tax rolls.

During the last year the commissioner’s court has seen a flurry of land development as half a dozen subdivisions have been finalized or are in the process of submitting final plats. Another half a dozen are reportedly in the planning stages, while smaller developments that do not require following those subdivision rules due to size or location are in the planning stages.

Rural land sales in Texas continue to soar as buyers rush to purchase property for subdivisions, investments, farming or country retreats, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. During 2020 there was a stampede of rural Texas land purchases, and it is unclear if it was spurred on by concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic or other economic issues. The rush continued throughout 2021 and early 2022.

Dr. Charles Gilliland, research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M reported as 2021 came to an end the purchase of rural land in the state by city-dwelling Texans soared to a record high 846,347 total acres sold and $3,346,457,780 in dollar volume. Land sales across the state jumped up 29.05% above the previous year.

