Teen’s hard work in the show ring is paying off; passions is rooted in a family tradition of winning

By BARBARA GREEN

Mason Allan grew up in the show ring watching his older brother compete with Hereford cattle. It was inevitable he would follow family tradition, and his hard work has paid off big this past year with tremendous success as he winds down his high school career.

The 18-year-old is the son of Dave and Becky Allan, and a senior at Prairie Valley High School. The family moved here two years ago from Schulenburg in far south Texas to operate their Bar A Cattle company just north of Nocona. The family also operates Genesource, providing beef cattle semen from multiple elite breeds across the country.

Mason is big brother to Landrie, age 10, also a student at PV and little brother to Tyler, 21, a recent graduate of Texas Tech. He comes to his passion for showing cattle naturally as his father and his siblings showed at the same high level.

“I grew up in the show ring, some of my earliest memories are from the Fort Worth Stock Show. My dad’s family grew up showing cattle so it has always been our deal. I really enjoy the connection with people you meet and all the friends you make. The people are really what drive me to work harder. I also have gotten some great opportunities and it all drives me to keep going. It has become my passion,” explains Allan.

