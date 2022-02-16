Texas Secretary of State reminds voters to include ID info for mail-in ballot application

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today released a message to Texans eligible to vote by mail, providing step-by-step instructions on new identification requirements for mail-in ballot materials. Secretary Scott reminded Texas mail voters that the new Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) and Carrier Envelope for mail-in ballots both require identification information in order to be processed and accepted by a county Early Voting Clerk. The Secretary’s message to Texas mail voters includes instructions for voters on how to track their ballot online and correct missing or mismatched ID information on either their ABBM or Carrier Envelope. The deadline for an ABBM to be received by county Early Voting Clerks is Friday, February 18, 2022.