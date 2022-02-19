Two NHS films advance to state UIL film contest finals

For the fifth year in a row, the Nocona High School digital arts program has placed film entries in the state finals of the University Interscholastic League competition.

Rob Norman, program director, said the two films are “The Stranger,” competing in the narrative category and “The Rise and Fall of COVID,” traditional animation.



Last year the awards ceremony was conducted digitally, but the event is back live at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 in LBJ Auditorium in Austin.

UIL has conducted the state film competition for the past nine years and NHS has a great track record making the finals six times including 2020 when the crew won first in animation film and third in documentary.

The students and staff will leave for Austin Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a send-off from school.

Read the full story and meet the cast and production crew in the weekend Bowie News.