TxDOT does more pre-treating of roads

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – TxDOT maintenance crews were out all morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with brine on the lesser-traveled highways. All of I-44 and I-35 including bridges and the main lanes were pretreated as Tier 1 roadways. Crews were also able to treat most of the main lanes on US 287, 281, and US 82. We additionally were able to the treat main lanes and bridges Seymour Highway and bridges and some of the main lanes on Southwest Parkway inside the City of Wichita Falls.TxDOT is 100% ready for the storm. Our crews are on stand-by to report to work. Their equipment and materials are fully stocked and ready for deployment. Our fleet of 83 snowplows and maintainers (motor graders) are on standby for a moment’s notice. Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are also at TxDOT.Gov.Remember to follow the Wichita Falls District on our Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/TxDOTWichitaFalls and on Twitter, www.Twitter.com/TxDOTWF . If you experience any emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal dry road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.

Do not use cruise control.

Turn on your headlights. It’s not for you…it’s so other drivers can see you.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for personnel, equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews. Don’t crowd Plows. They can’t see traffic that drives too close. Also, the plows can break over if the pavement is damaged.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first and thaw last.

Carry warm coats, gloves, and boots in case you get stranded. Keep a kit in your car.If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction that you want to go until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle