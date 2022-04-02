TxDOT provides update on highway status

TxDOT maintenance crews made gains on all Tier 1 and Tier 2 highways today. By noon all lanes on I-35 , I-44, US 287 and Kell Fwy were cleared and functioning very well. TxDOTspent extensive time tandem plowing throughout the area.

When the level of service was restored , crews moved out on to tier 3’s. The sun assisted through sublimation. This allowed some melting and dissipation to take place. Breaking up the ice bond on the pavement made plowing slush very easy. Inside Wichita Falls, TxDOT was able to plow and retreat Southwest Parkway (FM 369) and Seymour Hwy (Bus. 277) and Jacksboro Hwy. In Gainesville, with I-35 and US 82 in good shape, crews were able to plow into the extensive FM system in Cooke County.

We are warning motorists of the refreeze tonight which will be dangerous. Run-off from the melting snow will run across lanes in places only to refreeze. Drivers should expect black ice. Patching snow and ice on bridges and overpasses can be expected as well.

We will remain on duty around the clock. More gains are expected for Saturday as temperatures rise a bit. However, we are committed to continuing this schedule into Sunday in the areas that need it. Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras and 1 Vernon camera by visiting DriveTexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are also at TxDOT.Gov.Remember to follow the Wichita Falls District on our Facebook page,