May 13, 1959 – January 31, 2022

FORT WORTH – Vicki Sue Chappell, 62, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 31, 2022, with her family by her side in Fort Worth, TX . A family visitation took place from 5 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A memorial service took place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, at Freedom Life Church, in Bowie. Vicki was born on May 13, 1959, to Voyd V. and Othie Sue (O’Neal) Henry in Fort Worth. Vicki married the love of her life, Lowell Wayne Chappell, on August 12, 1978, in Hurst. She spent 43 wonderful years married to the man of her dreams, making memories and showing everyone what a Christian marriage truly was, caring for Lowell in every way until the very end. Vicki received her associate degree in early childhood development and deaf education from Tyler Junior College. She worked for Bowie Independent School District in the beginning as a sign language interrupter and later worked in the library for intermediate and junior high students where her love for reading and literature influenced many of her students’ futures. Vicki always loved to read and would spend hours getting lost in a story. She would say it was the best way to experience everything from the warmth and comfort of home. Vicki retired from the school many years ago after being diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome. She was very passionate about sharing and educating others about this autoimmune disorder. Vicki’s love of animals started at an early age. She was always surrounded by them and even had a favorite horse Joker who she would talk about riding around the Hurst, Euless and Bedford area while Lowell would be riding motorcycles when it was still mostly grass and land. She shared her love of animals with her husband, Lowell and children Sarah and Justin Chappell when they lived in Sunset until they moved to Bowie in 2011. Vicki’s beloved great dane, Stella, began her love for this breed of dog. She and Lowell later welcomed fraternal twins Frankie and Gracie who she saw on Facebook and instantly knew she would welcome them into their home. Later they rescued sweet Waylon, whom they found on a rescue site. She always referred to him as their gentle giant. They felt their family of danes was complete until she found a female who was the sister to her beloved Stella, who had passed away a few years before. So, Dottie Gale would join and complete their great dane family of four. These sweet animals would become her passion for life along with her beautiful family. Vicki had an amazing singing voice and most in her later years were not aware of it. She performed in her high school choir at Trinity High School in Euless. She later shared her love for music and singing with her daughter Sarah. She would spend many hours coaching her daughter on vocal lines and helping with a celebration at Bowie High School. It was a passion they shared even on those last days in the hospital. Sarah sang “Amazing Grace” to her mother in those last moments of her life. It was one of Vicki’s favorite hymns and sang it so beautifully in church. Vicki was loved by her daughter, Sarah and son, Justin and later welcomed her another daughter, Heather when Justin married in 2006, but considered her family when they met in 1996. She was the mom who would do anything for her children, and later, her grandchildren. You could always find her in the school parking lot with a book in hand late at night waiting on one of her kids to get home from a school event. Excited to hear about all the details. She was a very active mom and was always eager to sign up to help no matter the cause. She has many extended children who she adopted over the years that she considered her own. She welcomed into the world all four of her beautiful grandchildren. Sydney Erin was born in February 2000 and gave her the beloved of “Nana.” She and Sydney shared a special, unbreakable bond from the start. Vicki was greeted at heaven’s gate by her cherished Sydney who had recently been taken home to heaven on Sept. 3, 2021. Vicki has missed her every day since. Hinson Lowell was born in August 2010 to Justin and Heather Chappell and six weeks later, she welcomed granddaughter, Lauren Claire in September. She thought her nest was complete until she welcomed her last grandchild, Harrison Sawyer “Hurricane” in July 2017. She adored her grandchildren and would often be seen on TikTok making silly videos with the girls or playing some new game the boys had her try. They were her world and she made sure they knew how much they were loved every day. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, V.V. and Sue Henry; brother, Ronnie Henry; granddaughter, Sydney Chappell and her beloved great dane, Stella. Vicki is survived by her husband, Lowell Chappell; daughter, Sarah Chappell; son, Justin Chappell and wife, Heather; parents-in-marriage, Johnny and Fran Chappell; brother, Michael Henry and wife, Dee Ann Wichita Falls; sisters-in-law, Janiel Henry, San Antonio and Shelia Duggan and husband, Jim Haslet; grandchildren, Lauren Claire, Hinson Lowell and Harrison Sawyer along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to The Bowie Animal Shelter in honor of her and the unfailing love she had for all animals.

