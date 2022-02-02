Winter is here to stay according to the groundhog

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA — Six more weeks of winter or an early spring? Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction Wednesday morning.

Phil did see his shadow, meaning winter is here to stay! This marks the 107th time the seer of seers has seen his shadow since the tradition began in 1887.

Last year, Gobbler’s Knob was closed off to protect Punxsutawney Phil from COVID-19. This year though, Phil is all vaxxed up and ready to predict the coming of spring for the masses not only at Gobler’s Knob but for everyone at home.

In 2021, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. It marked the 106th time that Phil saw his shadow since the tradition began in 1886. With the recent snap of arctic cold to come through the northeast United States, many are anxious to see warmer days.

Whether or not you follow the groundhog, or simply enjoy the folklore (don’t worry, we don’t mind), we’re here to tell you: winter isn’t going anywhere any time soon—our long-range predictions say winter is here for the long haul.